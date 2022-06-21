Police look for suspects after Goshen homes are vandalized with graffiti

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Homes and alleyways in Goshen were vandalized with graffiti, and residents said that they were disappointed to see this kind of behavior in their neighborhood.

Within a few blocks of the intersection of East Jefferson Street, and South Cottage Avenue, several homes were tagged with graffiti. Like one home that was marked with the words “viva Mexico.”

According to residents, some of the graffiti even contained profane, racist messages.

Homeowners of vandalized property told 16 News Now, that they weren’t sure why their homes were targeted, but due to similarities, believed the work to have been done by one individual.

“I think it maybe was just a single incident perhaps, or like a single person, just going around. Maybe some neighborhood person, so I guess that’s why. And yeah, just have to paint it over and hopefully there won’t be any other incidents like that,” said April Zehr, the homeowner of a vandalized property.

Goshen police ask any community members with information to come forward and call 574-533-4151.

