Police investigating human trafficking, prostitution operation at four massage businesses in St. Joseph Co.

ST. JOSEPH CO., Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating four massage businesses for allegedly running human trafficking and prostitution operations out of their stores.

On Monday afternoon, the St. Joseph Co. Police Dept., with assistance from Indiana State Police, the Indiana Dept. of Revenue, and other law enforcement agencies— executed search warrants at four massage business locations and one residence— all within St. Joseph Co.

Investigators continue to interview witnesses, suspected victims, and suspects— as well as collecting evidence and documentation.

No arrests have been made, however, the county anticipates to release more information on this investigation over the next 1-3 days.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story both on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.