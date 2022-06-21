ND coaches, players attend Juneteenth event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - University of Notre Dame coaches and players celebrate Juneteenth with students at the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County.

Many came out to celebrate a day of freedom, as one community.

“So much fun to be able to be out here and spend time with our community...Juneteenth is such a special holiday, celebrating freedom of African Americans. So much diversity here, diversity in my staff and my players…it’s important to celebrate together and show the importance of the holiday,” said Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Coach Niele Ivey.

There were games, music, a scavenger hunt and programming to celebrate.

“Really we are having good conversations with the young people here, to continue to find ways to enhance our community. We are not only just celebrating Juneteenth, we are trying to figure out ways to improve this community...,” said Notre Dame Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman.

Many of these kids look up to these players as role models too.

“We definitely have some amazing, talented kids here who will definitely look up to the players. I know some of them do want to go to Notre Dame and stuff like that, so it’s a big thing for them to come here,” said Rosa Estrava Bueno.

“For them to have access, up close and personal with them, for them to get a chance, to spend time with them, I think it’s so important,” said Ivey.

“This is why you do what you do. You want to be one with the community and to have our players here and to have the other student athletes out here and other coaches and staff, this is what it’s all about,” said Freeman.

