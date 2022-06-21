ND Baseball gets day off before elimination showdown with Texas A&M

OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face elimination for the first time during this year’s College World Series after losing Sunday to Oklahoma.

Notre Dame has not lost back-to-back games since late April and they’ll have to keep that streak alive to keep their season afloat.

Their backs were against the wall in the Knoxville Super Regional, and they came out swinging there to beat the #1 team in the country. Because of that, the Irish faithful in Omaha are still confident.

Notre Dame will play Texas A&M on Tuesday, who is facing elimination themselves for a second straight game. They knocked out Texas on Sunday afternoon.

