Motorcyclist dead in Elkhart Co. crash

ELKHART CO., Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Elkhart Co.

Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Elzy Sweeten, of Elkhart.

Around 8 p.m. Monday night, Sweeten was driving on La Rue St., west of Shore Ave., and veered off the road, hitting a pole arm.

Sweeten was thrown from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

