Motorcyclist dead in Elkhart Co. crash
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELKHART CO., Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Elkhart Co.
Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Elzy Sweeten, of Elkhart.
Around 8 p.m. Monday night, Sweeten was driving on La Rue St., west of Shore Ave., and veered off the road, hitting a pole arm.
Sweeten was thrown from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
