Michigan children ages 6 months & older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday that all Michiganders ages 6 months and up are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The pediatric vaccine received emergency use authorization for this age group from the FDA and was recommended by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices last week.

This age group will be eligible for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

