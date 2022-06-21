Advertisement

Michigan children ages 6 months & older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

(WILX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday that all Michiganders ages 6 months and up are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The pediatric vaccine received emergency use authorization for this age group from the FDA and was recommended by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices last week.

This age group will be eligible for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

To find a nearby vaccine location, click here.

