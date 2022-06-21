Advertisement

GE & Notre Dame partner to host STEM summer camp for girls

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, General Electric teamed up with Notre Dame to host a new kind of summer camp.

The event, known as “GE Girls at Notre Dame”, offered a free day of STEM education for sixth and seventh grade girls.

It was held at the Stinson-Remick Hall of Engineering, and let the girls explore many exciting careers in technology.

“Middle school is really where girls make the decision, whether they like STEM or not,” said Katie Ritter, of General Electric. “And so, we’re really trying to expose girls to these careers or career opportunities that you can have in STEM. Here are some women, and we try and expose them to women who have taken different paths through STEM. And we show them that really anyone can be an engineer... Anyone can go into science.”

The girls also got to explore STEM by learning about things like building rockets and prosthetic legs.

The girl’s STEM camp continues all this week.

