Friends, loved ones gather to remember victims in double homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friends and loved ones gather Monday night to remember two women found dead at Laurel Woods Apartments over the weekend.

Police say 28-year-old Jamie Binns and 29-year-old Samantha Lawson— both of Niles— were found early Saturday morning after police responded to a welfare check at Laurel Woods Apts.

Investigators say it appears the women were shot.

Their deaths mark the second homicide investigation at the apartment complex in the last two weeks.

Those close to one of the victims are trying to wrap their head around why something so terrible would happen to their friend.

“I don’t think there’s any reason that would make it plausible, like nothing would make it okay absolutely not. “There’s no answer for it, like why? What would make someone do that?” said Christa Robards and Patricia Wilds, friends of Binns.

Those with information on this case should contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.