Advertisement

Friends, loved ones gather to remember victims in double homicide

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friends and loved ones gather Monday night to remember two women found dead at Laurel Woods Apartments over the weekend.

Police say 28-year-old Jamie Binns and 29-year-old Samantha Lawson— both of Niles— were found early Saturday morning after police responded to a welfare check at Laurel Woods Apts.

Investigators say it appears the women were shot.

Their deaths mark the second homicide investigation at the apartment complex in the last two weeks.

Those close to one of the victims are trying to wrap their head around why something so terrible would happen to their friend.

“I don’t think there’s any reason that would make it plausible, like nothing would make it okay absolutely not. “There’s no answer for it, like why? What would make someone do that?” said Christa Robards and Patricia Wilds, friends of Binns.

Those with information on this case should contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1st probable monkeypox case identified in Indiana
Police were told a body was discovered on 20th Rd., west of S.R. 331, near the Tippecanoe River...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating suspicious death after body found on road
Crews respond to a road buckling on N. Main St & Ardennes Ave. in Mishawaka.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road buckles on N. Main St. & Ardennes Ave. in Mishawaka
Two people were found dead after a welfare check at Laurel Woods apartment Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Laurel Woods double homicide
Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person late Friday night.
UPDATE: 18-year-old victim identified after shooting at Pin Oak Apartments

Latest News

Police are investigating four massage businesses for allegedly running human trafficking and...
Police investigating human trafficking, prostitution operation at four massage businesses in St. Joseph Co.
Around 8 p.m. Monday night, Sweeten was driving on La Rue St., west of Shore Ave., and veered...
Motorcyclist dead in Elkhart Co. crash
Vigil for victims of double homicide investigation - clipped version
Vigil for victims of double homicide investigation - clipped version
Notre Dame baseball to Play Texas A&M in College World Series elimination game Tuesday
Notre Dame to Play Texas A&M in elimination game Tuesday