FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temperatures Approaching the Century Mark Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A Heat Advisory has been issued for all Michiana counties from noon until 8pm. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s with a head index just over the century mark. Tons of sunshine will fill the skies with a light breeze. Just like last week remember to drink lots of water and stay cool. It would be a great idea, if possible, to limit the outdoor activities during the heat of the day. High of 98 degrees. Winds W 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will cool quickly as the sun goes down. After midnight we will see a few clouds increase as the breeze picks up a bit. The humidity will drop as a cold front moves through the region. There is a slight chance of a shower or isolated storm between midnight and 6am. Otherwise, we remain dry and mild overnight. Low of 74 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot as we head through the middle of the week. Highs will again rise into the lower 90s with lower humidity. High of 92 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and a few degrees cooler. Highs will still remain in the upper 80s through the afternoon with low humidity. It will be a very night day with tons of sunshine. High of 88 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: The heat returns briefly as we head closer to the weekend. Highs will be back in the lower to middle 90s for Friday and Saturday, but the humidity will stay on the lower side. Saturday evening there will be another weak cold front move through and that will bring the chance for a shower or storm, mainly overnight. After this a few clouds left into Sunday as temperatures will again drop back in the 80s for the remainder of our 10 day forecast and the month of June. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, June 20th, 2022

Monday’s High: 92

Monday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.00″

