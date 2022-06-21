Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines available for children under 5 in Indiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months up to age 5 are now available at some Indiana providers.

To find a location, click here. Any site that has pediatric doses can administer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Some sites may be able to accommodate walk-ins, but many sites, including pharmacies and hospitals, indicated that they are requiring appointments due to limited initial supplies of vaccine.

