COVID-19 vaccines available for children under 5 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months up to age 5 are now available at some Indiana providers.

To find a location, click here. Any site that has pediatric doses can administer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Some sites may be able to accommodate walk-ins, but many sites, including pharmacies and hospitals, indicated that they are requiring appointments due to limited initial supplies of vaccine.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.