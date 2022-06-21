Coroner: Caleb Swanigan former Homestead basketball star dead at 25
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A former NBA player from Homestead High School and a Purdue standout has died at the age of 25, the Allen County Coroner says.
The coroner’s office confirmed on Tuesday morning that Caleb Swanigan died of natural causes. No other details were provided.
Purdue Men’s Basketball, where Swanigan played in college, Tweeted on Tuesday that their thoughts and prayers are with Swanigan’s family and friends.
Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night.
