Coroner: Caleb Swanigan former Homestead basketball star dead at 25

Purdue Men’s Basketball, where Swanigan played in college, Tweeted on Tuesday that their thoughts and prayers are with Swanigan’s family and friends.(Purdue Men’s Basketball)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A former NBA player from Homestead High School and a Purdue standout has died at the age of 25, the Allen County Coroner says.

The coroner’s office confirmed on Tuesday morning that Caleb Swanigan died of natural causes. No other details were provided.

Purdue Men’s Basketball, where Swanigan played in college, Tweeted on Tuesday that their thoughts and prayers are with Swanigan’s family and friends.

