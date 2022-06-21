Coroner: Caleb Swanigan former Homestead basketball star dead at 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A former NBA player from Homestead High School and a Purdue standout has died at the age of 25, the Allen County Coroner says.

The coroner’s office confirmed on Tuesday morning that Caleb Swanigan died of natural causes. No other details were provided.

Purdue Men’s Basketball, where Swanigan played in college, Tweeted on Tuesday that their thoughts and prayers are with Swanigan’s family and friends.

“The Purdue basketball family is deeply saddened and devastated at the loss of Caleb Swanigan,” head coach Matt Painter said. “Caleb was a very thoughtful individual and a gentle soul who excelled both on and off the court. He made a huge difference in everyone’s lives that he touched and he will be greatly missed.”

