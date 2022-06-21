Advertisement

Chipotle teams up with Jaden Ivey for special digital menu item

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) plays against Ohio State in the second half of an NCAA college...
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) plays against Ohio State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Chipotle announced it is teaming up with former Marian, La Lumiere, and Purdue standout Jaden Ivey to feature his go-to order as a digital menu item on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com ahead of the NBA Draft this week.

The “Jaden Ivey Bowl” features white rice, black beans, chicken, roasted-chili corn salsa, and sour cream.

Ivey, who is the son of Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Head Coach Niele Ivey, entered his name into the NBA Draft back in March. He averaged 17 points per game this past season for the Boilermakers and was named to The Associated Press All-America second team.

Ivey is not the only NBA prospect who Chipotle is teaming up with. The restaurant is also featuring the “AJ Griffin Burrito” and “Ochai Agbaji Bowl.”

The 2022 NBA Draft is taking place on Thursday, June 23, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It’s set to begin at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT.

