525 Foundation hosts ‘Great Lakes Region Prevention Conference’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local foundation is doing it’s part to fight the opioid overdose epidemic.

The 525 Foundation is hosting the Great Lakes Region Prevention Conference on Tuesday. For the event, speakers and experts discussed the best ways to help prevent opioid abuse.

“This has been a need that’s been not just here in Michiana but all across the nation,” said Nick Gore, the Regional V.P. of Business Development for the Indiana Center for Recovery. ”The one thing that you can really say to someone is that you’re not alone, there are resources, there are people who are going to love you. And your brokenness is welcome here.”

The event continues on Wednesday and if you’d like to attend it’s being held at the South Bend Century Center.

