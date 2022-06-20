TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of E. Jefferson Blvd to be under reconstruction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, E. Jefferson Blvd will be under reconstruction between Cedar St. and Byrkit Ave.

The reconstruction comes as a part of the 2022 Community Crossing Project. The project is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on E. Jefferson Blvd will be maintained at all times during this work. The reconstruction will include new concrete curbs, drive approaches, lane reductions, storm inlet relocations, and the addition of a new pathway on the north side of Jefferson Blvd.

In addition, N. Byrkit Ave. will be milled and resurfaced between Jefferson Blvd. and LaSalle Ave. as a part of this project.

Motorists are requested to use caution to ensure the safety of the crews working in this area.

The project is expected to be completed by September 30, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.