Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road buckles on N. Main St & Ardennes Ave. in Mishawaka

Crews respond to a road buckling on N. Main St & Ardennes Ave. in Mishawaka
Crews respond to a road buckling on N. Main St & Ardennes Ave. in Mishawaka(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, a traffic alert has been placed for the intersection at N. Main Street and Adennes Avenue in Mishawaka.

N. Main St is currently closed between McKinley Ave. and Catalpa Dr. for emergency water main repairs. Motorists are asked to use Grape Road as a detour at this time.

Crews say it will take days to repair.

Follow 16 News Now on-air and online as this is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead after a welfare check at Laurel Woods apartment Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Laurel Woods double homicide
Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person late Friday night.
UPDATE: 18-year-old victim identified after shooting at Pin Oak Apartments
Police say there was a party that was taking place at the location, and are working to...
One killed, two injured in shooting in Benton Township
1st probable monkeypox case identified in Indiana
Police say they suspect, identified as 22-year-old Ethan Hoge of Berrien Springs, was found at...
UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody in drive by gas station shooting in Berrien Springs

Latest News

2nd Chance Pet: Baker
2nd Chance Pet: Baker
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Inmate death investigation underway in LaPorte Co. Jail.
Inmate death investigation underway in LaPorte Co. Jail
Police investigating suspicious death in Marshall Co.
Police investigating suspicious death in Marshall Co.