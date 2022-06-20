TRAFFIC ALERT: Road buckles on N. Main St & Ardennes Ave. in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, a traffic alert has been placed for the intersection at N. Main Street and Adennes Avenue in Mishawaka.

N. Main St is currently closed between McKinley Ave. and Catalpa Dr. for emergency water main repairs. Motorists are asked to use Grape Road as a detour at this time.

Crews say it will take days to repair.

