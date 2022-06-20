Advertisement

Suspect in Elkhart double homicide pleads guilty

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man accused of killing two people at an Elkhart restaurant in February has pled guilty to murder charges.

20-year-old Jose Benitez-Tilley Jr. plead guilty to two counts of murder last Thursday.

According to the A.P., Benitez-Tilley allegedly shot and killed Haley Smith, 22, and Dustin Carr, 37, as they were working closing shifts at Papa John’s. The two were engaged and their bodies were found the morning of February 12, behind the restaurant.

The plea agreement sets a 65-year sentence for each count of murder.

A jury trial is scheduled for August.

