State championship celebrations announced

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the weekend three local high school teams brought home state championships. The Penn and Buchanan boy’s baseball and the Lakeshore softball teams all secured championship wins on Saturday and brought home championship trophies to Michiana.

Both Penn and Buchanan will be hosting gatherings this Wednesday to celebrate their state champions. Penn’s celebration will be held at 6 pm in the performing arts center at Penn high school, and Buchanan’s will begin at 8:15 pm at Buchanan high school.

