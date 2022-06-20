SBPD’s ‘Citizens Police Academy’ seeks applicants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s “Citizens Police Academy” is returning this fall and applications are now open!

The nine week academy runs every Tuesday from August 9 through October 4.

This free experience allows citizens to get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be a South Bend Police Officer. The program also includes interactive demonstrations from some of the South Bend Police Department’s specialty units.

Space is limited and those interested must fill out and submit an application by July 18.

