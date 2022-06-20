Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say an early morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded.

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting on a footpath along the FDR Drive and found five people shot. Police say four others arrived at hospitals for treatment.

Police said a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. They didn’t immediately have details about the gathering or what may have led to the shooting.

Information about possible suspects wasn’t immediately released, but Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell says, “The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead after a welfare check at Laurel Woods apartment Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Laurel Woods double homicide
Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person late Friday night.
UPDATE: 18-year-old shooting victim found dead at Pin Oak Apartments
Police say there was a party that was taking place at the location, and are working to...
One killed, two injured in shooting in Benton Township
Police say they suspect, identified as 22-year-old Ethan Hoge of Berrien Springs, was found at...
UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody in drive by gas station shooting in Berrien Springs
Police closed down parts of Edison road due to a crash late Friday night.
Accident in Mishawaka closes road for multiple hours

Latest News

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
The moments resonating from the Jan. 6 hearings (so far)
A teddy bear is seen on a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19,...
‘It’s just hell there’: Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine
FILE - University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas prepares for the 500 meter freestyle at...
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events
Bob Saget died in an Orlando hotel room in January.
2 sheriff’s deputies disciplined over handling of Bob Saget’s death