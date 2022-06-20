Advertisement

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating suspicious death after body found on road

Police were told a body was discovered on 20th Rd., west of S.R. 331, near the Tippecanoe River crossing.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall Co. police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found late Saturday night along a road.

Police were told a body was discovered on 20th Rd., west of S.R. 331, near the Tippecanoe River crossing.

The victim— still in the process of being identified— is described by law enforcement as a heavy set male, wearing white pants, a white t-shirt, and no shoes.

It’s unclear how long the body laid there without being noticed, and cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Lt. Snyder at the Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Dept. at (574) 936-3187.

