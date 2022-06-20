Advertisement

Man accused of killing multiple cats, hanging the bodies from trees

Johnathan William Grider is facing up to five years in prison if convicted on allegations of...
Johnathan William Grider is facing up to five years in prison if convicted on allegations of killing cats and hanging their bodies.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina man is facing felony charges after he allegedly killed multiple cats.

Johnathan William Grider was arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals. The maximum sentence is five years in prison if he is convicted.

Investigators from Lexington County Animal Services (LCAS) were called to a home in the Gilbert area on June 10, 2022, after allegations Grider had killed a cat and hung the body from a tree.

During the investigation, officials said they found the bodies of two dead cats with nooses around their necks.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, officers with LCAS and deputies from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested Grider from his house in Gilbert.

He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, and released on June 16, 2022, after a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead after a welfare check at Laurel Woods apartment Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Laurel Woods double homicide
Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person late Friday night.
UPDATE: 18-year-old victim identified after shooting at Pin Oak Apartments
1st probable monkeypox case identified in Indiana
Police say there was a party that was taking place at the location, and are working to...
One killed, two injured in shooting in Benton Township
Police say they suspect, identified as 22-year-old Ethan Hoge of Berrien Springs, was found at...
UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody in drive by gas station shooting in Berrien Springs

Latest News

An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
'He was a love of a lifetime': Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Gen Y breaks ground on new facility in Nappanee.
Gen Y breaks ground on new facility in Nappanee
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
Isaac Hunt is the director of the group violence intervention initiative in South Bend.
Group violence intervention director ID’s key factors in SB violence
Gov. Holcomb announces construction on new South Shore project.
Gov. Holcomb announces construction on new South Shore project