Lemon Creek Winery continues tradition with Father’s Day Festival

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - This Father’s Day, Lemon Creek Winery wants to make sure all the dads out there know they’re appreciated.

From noon until 7 p.m., Lemon Creek Winery hosted their annual Father’s Day Festival, a family-friendly event which includes a Corvette show, axe throwing, live music, hayrides, games— and of course— wine tasting.

The Father’s Day Festival is something that keeps bringing all people— not just dads— back every year.

“This started a long long time ago, 37 year ago to be exact. It started as a family get-together that we had that more and more people came to when we started the winery. And it turned into what it is today, which is the biggest event we have every year,” assistant winemaker Tyson Lemon said.

Lemon Creek Winery is located at 533 E Lemon Creek Rd., and is one of the oldest winery and vineyards in Michigan.

