Inmate death investigation underway at La Porte Co. Jail

LA PORTE CO., Ind. (WNDU) - The La Porte Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the county jail.

The inmate that died is 65-year-old Curtis Heaphy, who was found unresponsive inside his cell early Sunday morning by a jail worker during a routine check.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Heaphy was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Heaphy was arrested Thursday in Springfield Twp. for intimidation and invasion of privacy.

Per protocol, the county jail is working with investigators to determine cause of death.

