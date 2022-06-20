Advertisement

Gov. Holcomb announces construction on South Shore’s ‘Double Track Project’

(Governor Eric Holcomb's YouTube)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, federal, state, regional and local officials joined Gov. Holcomb on Monday to officially break ground on the Double Track Project.

The project adds nearly 18 miles of new track over a 26-mile corridor along the existing South Shore Line between Gary and Michigan City. It also makes multiple improvements and repairs to the existing line.

“The Double Track Project is transformative for Northwest Indiana and the positive impacts will be felt across the state for generations to come,” Gov. Holcomb said. “This game changing project is another prime example of how Indiana is laser-focused on connecting people and businesses to our state’s exceptional quality of life, great communities, and pro-growth business environment.”

The project will improve safety along the entire alignment, especially in Michigan City, where the new alignment will remove the street-running tracks, eliminate 20 at-grade crossings, and provide a safer environment for passengers boarding trains.

The nearly $650 million project is funded through a mix of federal, state and local dollars with $173 million in federal funding coming from the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grants program and another $24 million coming from the American Rescue Program.

Construction is expected to finish in early 2024 with passenger service starting later in the year.

