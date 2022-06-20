Advertisement

Gen Y breaks ground on new facility in Nappanee

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, construction started on a 74,000 square ft. building in Nappanee.

The Gen Y group makes towing products and trailer hitches, and currently operates out of two separate locations.

But now, this new office will let them combine resources and operate out of a single building. It is set to be located at 3400 W. Market St., Nappanee, IN.

“Well, this is a very special day to me, obviously. It’s a groundbreaking ceremony for our brand new state-of-the-art facility we’re planning on building,” said Carl Borkholder, the founder of the Gen Y Group. “It makes me - I’m very humbled by it obviously. Back when I started in 2012 I never really expected to be here today honestly.”

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was also in attendance!

The building should be done by this December, and will house an additional 25 to 50 new employees.

