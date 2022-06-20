Advertisement

DOWN, NOT OUT: Irish lose to Oklahoma in CWS

Notre Dame pitcher Radek Birkholz (33) holds a banana at the top of the ninth waiting for a...
Notre Dame pitcher Radek Birkholz (33) holds a banana at the top of the ninth waiting for a play to go Notre Dame's way before taking a bite in the game against Oklahoma during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish fell to Oklahoma, 6-2 in their Winner’s Bracket matchup Sunday night.

The Sooners drew first blood in the third inning with an RBI single, and amassed a 5-run lead before the Irish were able to get on the scoreboard.

David LaManna again showed himself reliable, generating the only offense for the team tonight with a 2-run home run in the 6th inning.

It’s Notre Dame’s first loss in this double-elimination portion of the College World Series, so they’re not out of it yet. However, another loss in this stage would end their season.

This sets up a Tuesday elimination game between Notre Dame and Texas A&M. The winner of that matchup would then need to beat Oklahoma twice in order to advance to the best-of-three finals.

