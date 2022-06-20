DOWN, NOT OUT: Irish lose to Oklahoma in CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish fell to Oklahoma, 6-2 in their Winner’s Bracket matchup Sunday night.

The Sooners drew first blood in the third inning with an RBI single, and amassed a 5-run lead before the Irish were able to get on the scoreboard.

David LaManna again showed himself reliable, generating the only offense for the team tonight with a 2-run home run in the 6th inning.

It’s Notre Dame’s first loss in this double-elimination portion of the College World Series, so they’re not out of it yet. However, another loss in this stage would end their season.

This sets up a Tuesday elimination game between Notre Dame and Texas A&M. The winner of that matchup would then need to beat Oklahoma twice in order to advance to the best-of-three finals.

