Cross remains standing after church is destroyed in fire

The cross that held prayer requests in the church's sanctuary was still standing after the fire.
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A cross was the only thing left standing in the rubble after a church in Texas burned to the ground Friday.

According to the Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department, the Balsora Baptist Church sanctuary’s roof collapsed while firefighters were inside the building.

Several firefighters were treated by Wise County EMS on the scene.

The fire department said church sanctuaries make them prone to collapse because of the large open space.

“The cross that held our prayer request in the sanctuary was still standing!” the church said in a post on Facebook.

Despite the damage, the congregation still gathered Sunday morning for an outdoor service.

