BLM South Bend calls for SBCSC to fire superintendent

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Black Lives Matter South Bend and the South Bend branch of the NAACP held a press conference. The conference called upon the South Bend Community School Corporation to fire Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings.

The group is accusing Cummings of failing to address several issues facing the district such as declining enrollment.

More specifically, the group was upset about the facilities plan, calling for a wider “education” plan.

“The bottom line, Todd and his administration have failed to provide the children of South Bend with a quality education,” said Regina Williams Preston, the co-founding member of Black Lives Matter South Bend. “This didn’t start with Todd, but the problems have intensified under his leadership. There’s been a lot of talk about the facilities plan. Close this school, repurpose that school. And indeed we are concerned about the broken promises that persuaded so many in this community to vote for the referendum. Now, in spite of getting more of our tax dollars - here we are!”

The group also accused the superintendent of being underqualified for the job as head of the corporation.

