2nd Chance Pet: Baker

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for another edition of 2nd Chance Pet.

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Baker.

Baker is 1.5-years-old, sweet, people-focused, and loves families. Baker would thrive in a household that is planning on having just one dog in the house.

If you would like to adopt Baker or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or visit the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

