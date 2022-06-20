Advertisement

2nd Chance Pet: Baker

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for another edition of 2nd Chance Pet.

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Baker.

Baker is 1.5-years-old, sweet, people-focused, and loves families. Baker would thrive in a household that is planning on having just one dog in the house.

If you would like to adopt Baker or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or visit the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead after a welfare check at Laurel Woods apartment Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Laurel Woods double homicide
Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person late Friday night.
UPDATE: 18-year-old victim identified after shooting at Pin Oak Apartments
Police say there was a party that was taking place at the location, and are working to...
One killed, two injured in shooting in Benton Township
1st probable monkeypox case identified in Indiana
Police say they suspect, identified as 22-year-old Ethan Hoge of Berrien Springs, was found at...
UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody in drive by gas station shooting in Berrien Springs

Latest News

Spring is looking more like mid-summer weather, which is causing pesky bugs to be on the prowl...
Pet Vet: Spring season and pets
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a dog from Heartland Small...
2nd Chance: Kenny
WNDU's Alex Almanza walks through helpful tips for pet owners during high temperature days.
How to keep pets safe during high temperature days
Temperatures are expected to be in the 90′s this week, and that means we need to protect our...
Pet Vet: Hot Weather and Pets