1st probable monkeypox case identified in Indiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
INDIANA (WNDU) - Health officials have identified the first probable case of monkeypox in the Hoosier State.

A release Saturday from the Indiana State Department of Health confirmed the news.

Due to privacy concerns, information about the patient who tested positive will not be released. This person is in isolation, and officials are looking into any other people who may have come into close contact with the infected patient.

Symptoms of monkeypox can appear in a person who tested positive 5 to 21 days after exposure.

The virus spreads through skin-to-skin contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or infected items -- like bedding or clothes -- or through respiratory droplets.

State health commissioner Dr. Kris Box says the risk of monkeypox among the public continues to be extremely low.

