Sunday Morning Spotlight: ‘Black Nouns’ author Jenario D. Morgan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The author of a new poetry book titled Black Nouns, Jenario D. Morgan, stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning.

Morgan’s book introduces readers to his original poetry that talks about faith, family, and the challenges many Black people face.

He says the book is based on the people, places, and things he’s experienced, drawing on his identity as a Black Catholic man.

The book came out during Black History Month this past February, and he says it’s a great read for folks commemorating Juneteenth this weekend.

“The book is based upon the plight of Black people, our faith life which is the Roman Catholic Church, and family. So all of them have a hugely significant portion of my life,” Morgan said.

Morgan says Black Nouns will soon be available at the Notre Dame bookstore, but if you’re looking for a copy now, you can reach out to him on Cash App by searching $Lulamonet.

