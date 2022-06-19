South Bend celebrates Juneteenth

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Communities around the U.S. are recognizing Juneteenth - June 19th, the federal holiday that commemorates African American freedom.

The South Bend chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is doing their part with their annual celebration. From noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, community members gathered at LaSalle Park for music, entertainment, food, and more.

On June 19th, 1865, a Union Army major rode into Galveston, Tex. proclaiming to the enslaved African Americans in the city that they were free.

The federal holiday also puts an emphasis on education and achievement in the African American community.

“Well even though it was made a federal holiday last year, Juneteenth is actually the longest celebrated holiday in the African American community, so a lot of people may just now become aware of it, but it has definitely been something that we have known about for a number of years. But really, just educating yourself about it is really most important so that you can partake in the celebrations that are happening locally,” explained Latorya Greene, South Bend chapter president of the Indiana Black Expo.

Given Juneteenth is falling on a Sunday, the public holiday date recognized by most businesses is Monday, June 20th.

