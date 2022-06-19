Advertisement

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old Milford woman

Mary Ann Rassi was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning. She is believed to be in...
Mary Ann Rassi was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.(Kosciusko Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KOSCIUSKO CO., Ind. (WNDU) - As of Sunday, June 19, the Silver Alert has been canceled.

For more information on this cancellation, contact the Kosciusko Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Original Story

KOSCIUSKO CO., Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, the Kosciusko Co. Sheriff’s Dept. needs your help in finding a missing woman from Milford.

Mary Ann Rassi— standing 5′2″ and weighing approximately 135 lbs.— was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning, wearing a green shirt, blue-checkered pajama pants, and black shoes. She also has gray hair and brown eyes.

She could be driving a cream, 2005 Lincoln Town Car, with Indiana license plate UEX256.

It’s believed Rassi is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kosciusko Co. Sheriff’s Dept. at (574) 267-5667 or 911.

