Penn baseball team wins Class 4A State Championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - For the first time since 2015, the Penn Kingsmen are Indiana’s Class 4A baseball state champions after defeating Indianapolis Cathedral, 3-0, at Victory Field in Indianapolis on Saturday night.

It’s the fifth state title in program history, and also the fifth state title for head coach Greg Dikos, who’s been with the team for more than three decades.

Penn got on the board early with a score in the first inning, and their offense came in spurts as opposed to chunks. After one inning, they led by one. After two, they led by two. And by the end of the fourth inning, they notched the eventual final score of 3-0.

Senior pitcher Ben Gregory, who was last year’s Northern Indiana Conference MVP, was huge in this one, pitching a complete game shutout. He also walked away with the Game’s Mental Attitude award.

