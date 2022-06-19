Advertisement

One killed, two injured in shooting in Benton Township

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are now investigating what they are calling a homicide after one person was killed, and two other people were left injured early Sunday morning in Benton Township.

Police responded to the scene around 1 a.m. at Ogden and Willow Creek drive. They were responding to a report that someone had been shot in the area.

When officers arrived they located two females who had been shot. They were transported to Spectrum Health Lakeland. One of the females died at the hospital, and the other was airlifted to Bronson in Kalamazoo. Later, there was a third victim who arrived at the hospital with a gun shot wound to his toe.

Police say there was a party that was taking place at the location, and are working to follow-up on any leads. They ask that anyone with information contact the Benton Township police department detective bureau (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

