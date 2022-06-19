Advertisement

Man wanted for punching Louisville, Ky., mayor in the face

Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night. (Source: Louisville Police Department)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (CNN) - Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night.

Mayor Greg Fischer was at a popular downtown event when he was assaulted.

Louisville police released several screengrabs from surveillance video showing a man they are calling a suspect.

According to a Facebook post, investigators say the mayor is doing fine.

Fischer, a Democrat, is in his third term as mayor of Kentucky’s largest city and cannot run again due to term limits.

Craig Greenberg, the 2022 Democratic nominee to replace him, survived an apparent assassination attempt in February.

On Twitter, Greenberg sent well wishes to Fischer saying, “We cannot solve our disagreements with violence.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person late Friday night.
UPDATE: 18-year-old shooting victim found dead at Pin Oak Apartments
Police closed down parts of Edison road due to a crash late Friday night.
Accident in Mishawaka closes road for multiple hours
Two people were found dead after a welfare check at Laurel Woods apartment Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Laurel Woods double homicide
Multiple people in Critical Condition after Friday night crash
UPDATE: 1 identified after 2 found dead in Elkhart

Latest News

Man wanted for punching Louisville mayor in the face
The workers in Towson, Maryland, voted by a 65-33 margin to seek entry into the International...
Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store
Sarah Noble glances at her parents, who are scouts, before receiving the Eagle Scout Award.
St. Joseph County woman breaking barriers, earns Eagle Scout rank
The tradition started in the mid-1990′s, with Clay High School graduates playing with their...
Father’s Day golf outing tradition continues at Knollwood Country Club