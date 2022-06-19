Advertisement

Irish making alumni proud at College World Series

Notre Dame is making Irish baseball alum proud in the College World Series in Omaha.
By Matt Loch
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame fans base has come from all over the country to see the Irish in their first College World Series in 20 years, but this team has also captivated the attention of some baseball alum who’s also in Omaha to see the Irish try to win their first National Championship in program history.

“The players are just an incredible group. Incredibly talented, but very composed, very poised”, said John Murphy.

Murphy is a former Irish baseball player, graduating from Notre Dame in 1985. He and his wife, Cathy endowed the head baseball coach at Notre Dame, and John is the namesake of the team family room at Frank Eck Stadium.

“Play the game really well. I know I speak for my vintage of alumni, teammates, classmates, we’re really really proud of what this team has done and how well they represent the school”, he added.

Notre Dame will play the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday night in the winner’s bracket. Texas and Texas A&M will play in an elimination game prior.

