Father’s Day golf outing tradition continues at Knollwood Country Club

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, Father’s Day got off to an fun start— with dads linking up with their sons on the links at Knollwood Country Club.

The tradition started in the mid-1990′s, with Clay High School graduates playing with their fathers.

Today, those graduates are playing with their sons— the third generation— vying for a coveted trophy and bragging rights for the next year.

Several dads talked with our crew on Saturday, explaining why this event means so much to them every year.

“It’s just a way for fathers and the sons to play golf together, enjoy our friends,” Clay graduate and father, Gregg Humeston, said. “Like my dad, this was like his Christmas, he loved it.”

“Some of these guys, I don’t see a lot. We look forward to this, and the dads are now playing with our kids right, so we’ve got our kids playing now,” Clay graduate and father, Mike Savage, said.

Knollwood Country Club is located off Baywood Ln. in Granger.

For more information about the country club, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.