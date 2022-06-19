Buchanan baseball, Lakeshore softball win state titles

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Two high school sports teams in our southwest Michigan viewing area won state championships on Saturday!

The Buchanan Bucks won their first baseball state championship since 1985 after picking up a 3-1 win over Detroit Edison in the Division 3 Final at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. In 2015, the Bucks were the Division 3 runner-up.

Meanwhile, the Lakeshore Lancers softball team won its eighth state championship in program history on Saturday at Secchia Stadium in East Lansing after they rallied to defeat Trenton 6-2. The Lancers, who went 40-4 this season, last won a state title in 2014.

WNDU would like to congratulate both teams on a great season!

