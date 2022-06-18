Two people found dead at Laurel Woods Apartment after Welfare Check

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Violent Crimes unit is investigating what they are calling a homicide as they found two people dead after a welfare check call Saturday morning.

Police arrived to the scene around 2 a.m. on Saturday, when they got there, they found two people dead.

The violent crimes unit has taken over the investigation, and there has not been any details about the victims or the circumstances surrounding the two deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

