BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, a section of Sodus Parkway, between Yore Avenue and U.S. 31, will be closed due to paving work.

During maintenance, Sodus Parkway will have one lane of traffic in each direction.

Roadwork is expected to be completed in about one week, weather and contractor permitting.

