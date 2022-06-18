St. Joseph House Raffle on the Road gives away Thor Delano RV

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph House Raffle on the Road held a grand prize drawing on Friday.

The winner received a 2022 Thor Motor Coach “Delano Sprinter” RV. The “Delano Sprinter” is valued at nearly $200,000 dollars.

The raffle was held at the St. Joseph Pavilion in South Bend. Friday’s winners were Thomas and Kristina Roche of South Bend!

The raffle supports parents with children in the NICU, something the raffle’s director says is important.

“More importantly that money stays local, it’s not going anywhere else,” said Eileen Toney, the director of House Raffle on the Road. “It allows us to reinvest back into our, in this case, our intensive care neonatal unit at the hospital. So those funds stay here. Families are able to have children get better care and enhanced care with the funds, that again, come back into the community and stay here.”

