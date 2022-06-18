Advertisement

South Bend Community School Corporation lets drivers test drive a school bus

Drive the bus with us hiring event.
Drive the bus with us hiring event.(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The size of a school bus can be intimidating to drivers, and may cause interested bus driver candidates to refrain from applying to be a school bus driver.

That is why the South Bend Community School Corporation is inviting drivers ages 21-years and older with a valid drivers license to come test drive a bus, and see that it isn’t as intimidating as they may have thought.

“I’ve been really trying to figure out what kind of hiring events might work. I go to a lot of job fairs and things, and we get people but I just thought, you know, so many of them would say things about well it’s so big, I don’t know that I want to do that. So I thought, what better way to give them experience, is to let them actually get behind the wheel and see it’s not that bad,” says Ronda Picking, the Transportation Training Supervisor for SBCSC.

If you are interested in applying to drive a school bus, but want to test drive the bus before applying, there will be another ‘Drive the Bus With Us,’ event on July 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.

