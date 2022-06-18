Advertisement

Police: 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store

Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio.(Parma Police Department)
By Chris Anderson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating a case involving a stolen puppy.

The Parma Police Department reports a 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier was stolen from a Petland store on Friday.

WOIO reports a man spent time with the puppy in a meet-and-greet room before running out of the store with the dog tucked under his arm.

According to police and a store manager, the puppy is valued at about $4,899.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Parma Police Department detectives at 440-885-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 1 identified after 2 found dead in Elkhart
On Thurdsay, South Bend’s old Bendix building was demolished.
South Bend’s old Bendix building demolished
Michigan man found guilty of criminal sexual conduct with pre-teen daughter
John Parnell Thomas of South Bend has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting.
South Bend man charged in deadly May shooting
Randall Koth, 47, was arrested after a tri-county pursuit.
Syracuse man arrested after tri-county pursuit

Latest News

Drive the bus with us hiring event.
South Bend Community School Corporation lets drivers test drive a school bus
Multiple people in Critical Condition after Friday night crash
Soldiers carry the coffin of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi for a memorial service at...
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war
55th Leeper Park Art Fair
55th annual Leeper Park Art Fair features 88 artist booths