Pet Vet: Spring season and pets

(WNDU) - Spring is looking more like mid-summer weather, which is causing pesky bugs to be on the prowl in search of unsuspecting pets.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning about an important insect alert for pet-owners.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.