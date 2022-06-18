One person killed in crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a crash Friday evening that killed one person and injured another in Cass County.

Police responded to the scene at the intersection of Redfield St. and Kline Road in Milton Township around 7:30 p.m. The early investigation says the driver of a 2019 Dodge Nitro tired to pass other vehicles while heading west on Redfield. The vehicles that driver passed where not in the incident.

That Dodge Nitro did collide with a 2016 grey Ford pickup that was trying to make a left turn onto Kline road from Redfield street, the impact caused the nitro to roll over multiple times and eject the driver from the car.

The driver of the Dodge Nitro has been identified as a 38-year-old Buchanan man, he was transported to South Bend Memorial and later died from his injuries. The driver of the Ford pickup was described as a 59-year-old Edwardsburg man who only sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is still on-going, anyone who has information is asked to contact the Berrien Springs Police Department.

