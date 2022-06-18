One person found dead in late night shooting at Pin Oak Apartment

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka police are currently investigating a shooting that killed one person at Pin Oak Manor Apartments late Friday night.

Police responded to a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived the man was dead. Medics did attempt to save him but were not able to.

Police secured the scene, and say there is no immediate threat to the community.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Mishawaka Police Department’s investigative bureau at 574-258-1684.

