ONE DOWN: Notre Dame takes first CWS game over Texas, 7-3

OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish are headed for the winner’s bracket after a 7-3 victory over Texas in their first game of the 2022 College World Series.

Jared Miller opened the scoring with a home run in the first, and Carter Putz shut the door with a homer of his own in the 9th to secure an Irish win.

Notre Dame now moves on to play Oklahoma on Sunday at 7/6 central after the Sooners took down Texas A&M in their opening game.

