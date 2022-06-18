Multiple people in Critical Condition after Friday night crash

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are currently investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left three people as of this morning in critical condition, and one with minor injuries Friday.

Police say that deputies responded to the area of US-12 and Burr Oak road in Burr Oak Township around 5 p.m. to a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

The investigation now shows that a 16-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger were driving westbound in a Chevy Silverado, that vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a Buick Encore which was being driven by 20-year-old Nayeli Delapaz-Arroyo. That Silverado then continued westbound and hit head on with a Nissan NV3500 that was driven by Juan Nino-Ramirez.

This crash made the disabled the Nissan in the roadway, and then a second Chevy Silverado travelling east bound struck the first Silverado operated by the 16-year-old.

Police say both the 16-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger, as well as Juan Nino-Ramirez were airlifted to a Kalamazoo Area Hospital, and at last check were in critical condition. Another passenger was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Due to their age, the 16 and 17-year-old are not being identified. Multiple group’s of officials assisted at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.