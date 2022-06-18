Advertisement

Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash near Elkhart

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.(None)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One is dead following a fatal crash just north of Elkhart’s city limits.

On Tuesday, first responders were called to the intersection of C.R. 10 and C.R. 17 around 5:20 p.m.

According to police, a Ford Edge was turning north onto C.R.17 when a Honda XR6 motorcycle disregarded the traffic signal and collided head-on with the Ford.

The driver of the motorcycle, Aaron Hilliker, 28, of Elkhart, was taken to Memorial Hospital with head trauma where he later died. The 56-year-old driver of the Ford Edge was unharmed.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
UPDATE: 1 identified after 2 found dead in Elkhart
On Thurdsay, South Bend’s old Bendix building was demolished.
South Bend’s old Bendix building demolished
Generic image of crash scene
One dead after crash involving motorcycle in Elkhart County
New rules, safety measures implemented after ‘large fight’ at Merrifield Pool.
New rules, safety measures implemented after ‘large fight’ at Merrifield Pool

Latest News

Michigan man found guilty of criminal sexual conduct with pre-teen daughter
Race Across America
Penn High School teacher Races Across America
John Parnell Thomas of South Bend has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting.
South Bend man charged in deadly May shooting
Randall Koth, 47, was arrested after a tri-county pursuit.
Syracuse man arrested after tri-county pursuit