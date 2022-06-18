Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash near Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One is dead following a fatal crash just north of Elkhart’s city limits.

On Tuesday, first responders were called to the intersection of C.R. 10 and C.R. 17 around 5:20 p.m.

According to police, a Ford Edge was turning north onto C.R.17 when a Honda XR6 motorcycle disregarded the traffic signal and collided head-on with the Ford.

The driver of the motorcycle, Aaron Hilliker, 28, of Elkhart, was taken to Memorial Hospital with head trauma where he later died. The 56-year-old driver of the Ford Edge was unharmed.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.